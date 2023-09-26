Amazon Makes A Shrewd Move In The AI Arms Race

Gaining Anthropic as a cloud client would alone have been cause for celebration. But the bigger victory for Amazon is that Anthropic has said it will “build, train and deploy” its new models using Amazon’s Trainium and Inferentia computer chips. Amazon hopes to position these as an alternative to those made by Nvidia, whose stock has risen nearly 190% this year because of extraordinary demand for its products. With AI companies climbing over one another to get their hands on Nvidia chips, any possibility of a viable competitor comes as extremely encouraging news to the entire sector. If Anthropic, an AI frontrunner, can build and run cutting-edge models on Amazon’s chips, it sends a strong signal that Nvidia’s absolute dominance in AI won’t last forever. That’s excellent news for those who want to see development of this technology continue apace.