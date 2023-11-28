Your Next Favorite Restaurant May Be a Lab Experiment

Since the discovery of fire, cooks have used kitchens as laboratories to perfect their recipes, long before scientists (and, indeed, alchemists) took to experimentation. With Spora, Munk follows the evolutionary (and commercial) path of Adria and other top chefs. The Spanish chef tried to shake the label of “molecular gastronomy” — which he’s said is limiting and an inaccurate description of El Bulli’s innovations. Still, the Catalan wizard helped popularize the use of foams in haute cuisine and came up with spectacular edible inventions like reconstituted olives presented on spoons as beautiful green spheres that exploded with flavor once they touched your tongue. The year before he shut the restaurant, he — along with his friend and fellow chef Jose Andres — lectured at Harvard to help draw attention to physics and chemistry 101 courses, seducing students with cuisine to fulfill freshmen science requirements.