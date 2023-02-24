For The World Bank, Public Health Should Be The Priority

From its founding in 1944 to June 2021, capital contributions from the bank’s shareholder countries to the main lending arms of the bank have totaled $19.2 billion, and that has funded more than $750 billion in loans plus additional bank services. (Most of its loans are self-financing.) If that is a good investment, why not do more at the margin? There have been no major or even moderate-sized financial crises resulting from the World Bank’s portfolio decisions. The case for keeping the World Bank at its current size doesn’t make much sense; you should favor either abolishing the bank or expanding it.