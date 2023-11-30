Airlines Are Watching One Number, And Willing It To Rise

Airlines around the region are being hit on multiple fronts. First, they fired so much of their workforces that many now lack enough pilots, cabin crew and ground staff to operate aircraft. Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. says personnel levels are sufficient for its current schedule, yet it will add 4,000 people this year and needs to double the number of staff it trained last year. Carriers also parked their jets in the desert during lockdowns and are still bringing them back home to run the required checks to get the aircraft back into service.