Why India Risks Falling Behind In The AI Race

ChatGPT can surely write snippets of code or run a quality check on them, potentially reducing billing hours. But that’s hardly the point that needs addressing. Being around machines that are smarter than any of us has troubling prospects for the future of humanity, especially if the algorithms come to be controlled by evil actors. Even leaving aside those profound concerns about a potentially dystopian future, the more prosaic questions are also of significance for users of enterprise software. Companies from banking to retail and aviation must decide their engagement with so-called large language models. And they can’t be sure if taking something off the shelf is good for data privacy. What exactly are Indian firms doing to grab this opportunity?