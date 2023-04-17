Maybe AI Needs To Write Its Own Dictionary

If people are to fend off the rise of the machines, they’ll need to do what they do best: evolve. That means accepting that even our language shifts over time according to new circumstances. In fact, this linguistic adaptability could be precisely what makes humans more resilient. Computers are said to be like mischievous genies: They’ll do just what you ask for, even if that’s not what you meant. Ask even the smartest chatbot like OpenAI’s ChatGPT to explain a word, and it’ll provide a text-book definition — the one we gave it.