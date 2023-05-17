Sam Altman Isn’t The Answer To Regulating Artificial Intelligence

When you get past how strange it is for senators to praise someone who says their own technology could cause tremendous harm, you come to the question of what to do about all this potential damage, which the lawmakers naturally asked Altman for advice on. Altman said the US should set up an agency, perhaps a global one, that would grant licenses for the most powerful AI systems. Gary Marcus, a computer scientist who also testified with Altman on Tuesday, said that agency could be like the Food & Drug Administration.