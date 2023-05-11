AI Music Brings The Sound Of Scammers To Spotify

Yet it’s misleading to imagine this is a problem that will simply be solved by better fraud detection. The all-you-can-eat model built by record labels, rights holders and tech platforms has been its own worst enemy in some ways. The current system of distribution of royalties means listeners’ $9.99 subscription fees go into a big pot that is paid out according to streaming market share. When all of the spoils go to the most popular tracks that are listened to for more than 30 seconds, everyone’s habits have become more robotic: Songs have become shorter, playlists are stuffed with fictional artists churning out muzak, and real musicians are more prone to toying with half-minute formats, from songwriter Mac DeMarco’s recent 199-song nine-hour opus to French rapper Lorenzo’s 68-track album. No wonder it’s getting harder to spot the bots: There is more music on Apple Inc.’s streaming service than you could listen to in a lifetime.