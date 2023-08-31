A Mammoth Industry Hidden By Private-Label Chips

Beyond custom design and greater control over the entire computing system, there’s a very real financial reason for internet companies to try making chips: margins. Nvidia is expected to earn 56.51 cents of operating profit for each dollar of revenue this year, making it one of the most profitable technology companies in the world. As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos once said, “your margin is my opportunity.” Instead of handing these profits over to chip brands, cloud providers can benefit by expending time and money to take control of an increasingly important part of their cost structure. It’s not easy. Amazon.com bought Israeli chip designer Annapurna Labs for $370 million eight years ago, recognizing that building a development team from scratch is challenging.