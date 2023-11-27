Struggling Cities Face More Pain From AI Boom

Natural losers might be cities such as Hartford and Minneapolis, both of which are relatively cold and have preexisting problems with crime and governance. The notion that every city needs to have a large number of service jobs will take a big knock, and that will impinge on real estate. This development will resemble the well understood effects of work from home, except the central cores of successful companies will be smaller yet, and there will be many more new projects scattered around the country. The inherited positions of our older cities will matter less with time, and what people want will matter more.