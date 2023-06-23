AI And Crypto Are Becoming Regulatory Frenemies

At the same time, many crypto projects are exploiting AI to build complex structures out of decentralized parts. A fundamental goal of most crypto is composability — once an application is built it should be easily integrated as a modular component of any larger application. First generation crypto projects were built with human developers in mind, but AI offers intoxicating possibilities of building much larger and better structures with decentralized composable applications on-the-fly. What we call a “smart” contract in crypto today is actually dumb in that it consists of dumb rules chosen by human counterparties. If you chain together enough dumb rules the contract can seem smart, but that’s an illusion; complexity is not intelligence. Moreover, humans are not good at foreseeing all possible future scenarios. AI can make genuinely smart contracts, which could transform many arenas of human interaction.