What Adani Short Seller Hindenburg Can Learn From Elliott

Second, many of Hindenburg’s complaints appear to focus on corporate governance, from the use of what its report describes as obscure auditors to a labyrinth of shell companies. But this is a yawn to long-time emerging markets investors. To them, Adani sounds just like a , the family-run conglomerates that ultimately fast-tracked postwar South Korea. To this day, they are still invested in the likes of Samsung and Hyundai Motor Co, despite constant complaints of poor governance — criticism both companies deny. So unless Hindenburg can show that Adani won’t be the incubator of the Modi government’s industrial ambitions, or that India doesn’t have a shot at becoming the next South Korea, in the near term, its arguments are likely to fall on deaf ears.