Adani Strikes Back. Can He Win the Perception War?

Even if there are some small investors out there who want to make up their minds after digesting Adani’s answers to the 88 questions posed by the short-seller, odds are they won’t be able to. At least not by Tuesday, when the public offer closes in India. They have to take a leap of faith by ignoring the beaten-down price. They’ll assume that professional investors, analysts and the media are weighing the evidence. But with Hindenburg coming up with another note, in which it says Adani has failed to specifically answer 62 of its 88 questions, there’s just too much information to process quickly. That will force people to judge the situation according to their prior political beliefs. “Fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism,” says Hindenburg. Nationalism, however, can shift the perception battle. And that’s what matters right now.