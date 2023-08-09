Actually, Zoom’s In-Office Policy Shows the Power Of Hybrid Work

While headlines like “Zoom Employees Also Tired of Zoom Meetings” practically write themselves, the reality is that even when workers are in the office, a lot of video calls still take place. There never seem to be enough meeting rooms to go around, for one thing, and for another, even small companies today tend to have workers scattered across a few locations. Businesses where all the employees come into the office every day hire contractors or vendors located in other regions. And the market for videoconferencing is expected to keep growing.