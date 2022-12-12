A Son SoftBank Buyout Would Look More Like Musk Than Dell

Another benefit would come from Arm Ltd., Son’s latest love affair. He’s under pressure to list it quickly to cover cash needs. Intel Corp.’s ill-advised listing of Mobileye Global Inc. in October serves as a warning — shares may be up since the debut, but Intel left a lot of cash on the table to make it happen. Going private would give him more time to build Arm into the firm he says could be a bet as successful as Alibaba, and list it at a moment of his convenience when the froth for tech IPOs reappears.