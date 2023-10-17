Mr. Biden Goes To The Middle East

For his part, Biden already made history earlier this year by going to Ukraine, the first time a president visited a war zone in which no US troops are fighting. The planning was iffy. The US warned Russia at the last moment to ease off, and the Ukrainians then ferried Biden to Kyiv in a discreet train. Russian President Vladimir Putin had reasons not to bomb the leader of the only power with a nuclear arsenal to rival his own; Hamas, for its part, would probably love nothing more than to take a shot at the Great Satan.