Why Aren't We All Rich Yet?

Then the volume of publications went nuts — there are now tens of thousands of them. But what “Invested” makes clear is how very little the genre has changed. From Moses Smith’s “Plain Truths About Stock Speculation” (1887) and Burton G. Malkiel’s “A Random Walk Down Wall Street” (1973) to Jim Cramer’s “Mad Money: Watch TV, Get Rich” (2006) and “Don’t Panic: How to Manage Your Finances and Financial Anxieties During and After the Coronavirus” (2020), the basic messages are the same. There is a science and predictability to the markets. You can beat them on a regular basis. Follow the rules and the whole thing is a piece of cake.