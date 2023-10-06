BQPrimeTrendingZerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Flexes His 'Inspiring' Physique On 44th Birthday; See Image
ADVERTISEMENT

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Flexes His 'Inspiring' Physique On 44th Birthday; See Image

The post has gathered over 20,000 likes and over 800 replies. Nithin's brother Nikhil also posted on X on the former's birthday.

06 Oct 2023, 2:28 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: X/@nikhilkamathcio</p></div>
Image Source: X/@nikhilkamathcio

Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO of Zerodha Broking Pvt. celebrated his 44th birthday on October 5. Taking to social media platform X on Thursday, Kamath shared an inspiring photo of himself while also thanking everyone for the birthday wishes.

In the photo, Nithin Kamath is seen posing shirtless in a gym and flexing his body. He stated that his body fat is at 14.3%, "the lowest I have been."

Kamath said that he is posting the photo for "accountability, so I don't slack and ever back to the mean," adding that this might maybe inspire a few folks and remind that age is just a number.

The post has gathered over 20,000 likes and over 800 replies. Nithin's brother Nikhil Kamath also posted on X on the former's birthday.

"Happy birthday brother, may you continue to get fitter, keep looking younger (than me), and keep flexing those biceps...," the Zerodha co-founder wrote.

Here's how netizens reacted to Nithin Kamath's birthday post:

Zerodha's Valuation

Last month, Nithin Kamath said that Zerodha is valued at around Rs 30,000 crore, or $3.6 billion, much lower than market guesstimates.

"Every time our financials are out, there is a lot of speculation about Zerodha's valuation," said Kamath in a post on X. "It might sound counterintuitive for me to say it, but most assumptions, I think, are way higher than reality," he said.

Kamath's clarification on the valuation of Zerodha, India's No. 1 brokerage by revenue and profitability, came two days after the company released its earnings. Its profit surged 38% to Rs 2,907 crore in FY23.

Read the full story here:

ALSO READ

Zerodha Valued At Rs 30,000 Crore, Says Nithin Kamath

Opinion
Zerodha Valued At Rs 30,000 Crore, Says Nithin Kamath
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT