Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Flexes His 'Inspiring' Physique On 44th Birthday; See Image
The post has gathered over 20,000 likes and over 800 replies. Nithin's brother Nikhil also posted on X on the former's birthday.
Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO of Zerodha Broking Pvt. celebrated his 44th birthday on October 5. Taking to social media platform X on Thursday, Kamath shared an inspiring photo of himself while also thanking everyone for the birthday wishes.
In the photo, Nithin Kamath is seen posing shirtless in a gym and flexing his body. He stated that his body fat is at 14.3%, "the lowest I have been."
Kamath said that he is posting the photo for "accountability, so I don't slack and ever back to the mean," adding that this might maybe inspire a few folks and remind that age is just a number.
Turned 44 today at 14.3% body fat, the lowest I have been. Sharing publicly for accountability, so I donât slack and revert back to the mean, ð¥¶and maybe inspire a few folks and remind that age is just a number. ð¬— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) October 5, 2023
And thanks everyone for the birthday wishes. pic.twitter.com/jAqqrBmru2
"Happy birthday brother, may you continue to get fitter, keep looking younger (than me), and keep flexing those biceps...," the Zerodha co-founder wrote.
Happy birthday brother â¤ï¸ , may you continue to get fitter, keep looking younger (than me), and keep flexing those biceps... pic.twitter.com/SCsMkWMIoQ— Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) October 5, 2023
Here's how netizens reacted to Nithin Kamath's birthday post:
Happy Birthday Nithin! Wish you loads of happiness and as low a body fat percentage as you want next year!— Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy) October 5, 2023
You are an inspiration in so many areas of life.— Fiisible | Money & Markets (@fiisible) October 5, 2023
Happy Birthday Nithin. Wish you continue to age like wine.
Happy Birthday Nithin ð You've been an inspiration to many. Thanks and keep it up ð— Praveen (@veenstw) October 5, 2023
Ye to cheating hai Sir, Fat bhi âZeroâ hona chahiye ð— Rahul Sharma (@rahul2506) October 5, 2023
Anyways thats quite an achievement! Indeed the best gift you can give yourself. Happy Birthday ð
Zerodha's Valuation
Last month, Nithin Kamath said that Zerodha is valued at around Rs 30,000 crore, or $3.6 billion, much lower than market guesstimates.
"Every time our financials are out, there is a lot of speculation about Zerodha's valuation," said Kamath in a post on X. "It might sound counterintuitive for me to say it, but most assumptions, I think, are way higher than reality," he said.
Kamath's clarification on the valuation of Zerodha, India's No. 1 brokerage by revenue and profitability, came two days after the company released its earnings. Its profit surged 38% to Rs 2,907 crore in FY23.
