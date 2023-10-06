Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Flexes His 'Inspiring' Physique On 44th Birthday; See Image

Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO of Zerodha Broking Pvt. celebrated his 44th birthday on October 5. Taking to social media platform X on Thursday, Kamath shared an inspiring photo of himself while also thanking everyone for the birthday wishes.

In the photo, Nithin Kamath is seen posing shirtless in a gym and flexing his body. He stated that his body fat is at 14.3%, "the lowest I have been."

Kamath said that he is posting the photo for "accountability, so I don't slack and ever back to the mean," adding that this might maybe inspire a few folks and remind that age is just a number.