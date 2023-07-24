#TwitterX Trends After CEO Linda Yaccarino & Elon Musk Announce The New Logo
Elon Musk changed his Twitter profile picture to 𝕏 in support of the new logo.
Linda Yaccarino, the new Chief Executive Officer of Twitter seems to have announced the new logo of Twitter. She wrote,
"X is here! Let’s do this."
Elon Musk, CEO Of Tesla Motors has also changed his Twitter bio pic to the same photo posted by Linda.
Even the official Twitter handle of 'Twitter' now shows the new logo.
Elon Musk changed his Twitter pic to 𝕏
Source: Elon Musk's Twitter
New Twitter handle of Twitter/𝕏
Both Linda Yaccarino and Musk later tweeted another picture depicting the Twitter headquarters with the 𝕏 logo .
Here's what Yaccarino and Elon wrote,
Linda Yaccarino - "Lights. Camera. X!"
Elon Musk - Our headquarters tonight
As soon as these developments took place #TwitterX started trending on Twitter with many users giving a thumbs up to the new logo whereas many were also sad to see the end of the iconic twitter bird.
X.com now points to Twitter.com
Twitter owner Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted that the social media platform will soon be rebranded into 'X'. He posted a short clip which shows the new logo design.
In a major revamp, Musk announced that domain X.com redirects users to Twitter.
"Interim X logo goes live later today," he tweeted.
https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy now points to https://t.co/AYBszklpkE.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023
Interim X logo goes live later today.
Linda Yaccarino in 4-part tweet on Monday said that 'X' will go further, transforming the global town square. She said that 'X' will be the platform that can deliver, "well….everything" "It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square," Yaccarino tweeted.
X is the future state of unlimited interactivity â centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking â creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways weâre just beginning to imagine.— Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 23, 2023
Thereâs absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, wellâ¦.everything. @elonmusk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world.— Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 23, 2023