World's Best Awards 2023: Check Out The Five Favorite Resorts In India Of 2023
Looking for the best resorts in India? Check out the five favorites of 2023, as voted by Travel and Leisure readers.
Travel magazine Travel and Leisure conducts its World's Best Awards survey every year to gather readers' opinions on travel experiences worldwide. Participants are invited to share their views on various aspects such as top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more.
One of the well-known categories in the 'World's Best Awards' survey is 'favorite resorts', so here are 5 Favorite Resorts in India of 2023.
1. Wildflower Hall, an Oberoi Resort, Shimla
The Wildflower Hall is the former home of Lord Kitchener. Located in the foothills of the Himalayas, the Wildflower hall sits high at 8,251 feet with breathtaking mountain views. The resort has 85 sprawling rooms, dining, and a tranquil cedar forest setting.
2. The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur
The Oberoi Udaivilas is located on the banks of Lake Pichola and is spread over 1,21,406 square metres. The 5 star resort has superior accommodations, fine restaurants serving signature cuisine and a wellbeing centre.
3. The Leela Palace Udaipur
The Leela Palace Udaipur is a typical example of Rajasthani architecture that evokes the grandeur of Udaipur's rich and royal heritage. Perched on the banks of the serene Lake Pichola, the Leela Palace is a more modern take on the traditional Rajasthani palace
4. The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra
The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra is located just 600 metres from the Taj Mahal. The resort is inspired by Mughal palace designs with fountains, terraced lawns, reflection pools and pavilions. It also offers unrestricted views of Taj Mahal from all rooms.
5. Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur
The Taj Lake Palace is a 5-star hotel located on an island in Lake Pichola in Udaipur. The hotel has 65 rooms and 18 suites, all of which are decorated in a traditional Rajasthani style. It is a popular tourist destination, and has been featured in films such as "Octopussy" and "The Dark Knight Rises."
How does the voting work while choosing the 'World Best Awards'?
In the 2023 survey, nearly 165,000 Travel and Leisure readers took part, marking a significant increase of almost 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic voting levels. The survey received a grand total of over 685,000 votes, for more than 8,500 distinct properties, including hotels, cities, and cruise lines.
The hotels were divided into three categories: resort hotels, city hotels, and safari lodges, based on their location and amenities. These hotels were rated on the following criteria:
Rooms/facilities
Location
Service
Food
Value
Respondents were given the option to rate each characteristic as excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores were calculated as averages of these responses.