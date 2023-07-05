World Zoonoses Day 2023: Date, Theme, Significance, And History

On July 6, the world will observe World Zoonoses Day, an annual event aimed at raising awareness about zoonotic diseases and commemorating the achievements of renowned biologist Louis Pasteur.

This day holds significant importance as it marks the development of the first vaccine against a zoonotic disease.

With over 200 known types of zoonoses, this global event serves as a platform to educate people about the causes, symptoms, prevention, and treatment of these infectious diseases.