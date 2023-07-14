World Youth Skills Day: Theme, History, Significance And More

The United Nations says that technological advancements and shifting labour market dynamics increasingly call for agile and adaptable skill sets.

"It is crucial that we empower young people to navigate these changes effectively. Technical and vocational education and training (TVET) is well placed to meet these demands by reducing access barriers to the world of work, ensuring that skills gained are relevant, recognized and certified, promoting green skills and practices, and offering skills development opportunities for youth who are not in education, employment and training."