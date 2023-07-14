World Youth Skills Day: Theme, History, Significance And More
This year's theme prioritizes the significance of trainers, educators, and teachers in imbibing skills for youth to transform.
The World Youth Skills Day is celebrated on July 15 annually. Skills play an integral role in an individual's life and are a prominent goal in the UN's Sustainable Goals to attain by 2030.
World Youth Skills Day: Theme
This years theme is 'Skilling teachers, trainers and youth for a transformative future.'
This theme prioritizes the significance of trainers, educators, and teachers in imbibing skills for youth to transform. This allows the youth to actively interact with other societies and communities.
This theme is designed in context with the Sustainable Goals to be attained by 2030. It is significant to encourage the youth to navigate changes successfully. Relevant, certified and recognized skills that match modern demands can create improved opportunities for the youth.
World Youth Skills Day: History
In 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared 15 July as World Youth Skills Day.
"On World Youth Skills Day, let us unite in recognizing the potential of young people as catalysts for change and commit to providing them with the skills and opportunities they need to build a prosperous and sustainable world for all," the United Nations said.
The United Nations says that technological advancements and shifting labour market dynamics increasingly call for agile and adaptable skill sets.
"It is crucial that we empower young people to navigate these changes effectively. Technical and vocational education and training (TVET) is well placed to meet these demands by reducing access barriers to the world of work, ensuring that skills gained are relevant, recognized and certified, promoting green skills and practices, and offering skills development opportunities for youth who are not in education, employment and training."