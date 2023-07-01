World UFO Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, How To Celebrate

The history of World UFO Day can be traced back to two separate events. The first event took place on June 24, 1947, when an American pilot named Kenneth Arnold reported seeing a group of unidentified flying objects near Mount Rainier, Washington. This incident sparked widespread media coverage and public fascination with UFOs.

The second event occurred on July 2, 1952, when multiple UFO sightings were reported over Washington, D.C. The sightings were confirmed by radar operators and witnessed by experienced pilots. This incident further intensified public interest in UFOs and spurred government investigations into the phenomena.

The World UFO Day was officially established in 2001 by Haktan Akdoğan, a Turkish UFO researcher, and was celebrated on June 24. However, due to conflicts with other UFO-related events, the date was later changed to July 2 to coincide with the Washington, D.C. sightings.