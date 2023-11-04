World Tsunami Awareness Day 2023: Date, History, Theme And Significance
World Tsunami Awareness Day is observed every year on November 5. Tsunamis are giant waves caused by earthquakes or volcanic eruptions under the sea.
These walls of water can cause widespread destruction when they crash ashore. Tsunamis affect the lives of the population at large, economies, and infrastructural development.
It is, therefore, essential to trace the early warning signs and take necessary precautions for a reduced impact.
Here's all you need to know about World Tsunami Awareness Day 2023:
World Tsunami Awareness Day 2023: Date
This year, World Tsunami Awareness Day will be observed on Sunday, November 5.
World Tsunami Awareness Day 2023: History
In December 2015, the UN General Assembly designated 5 November as World Tsunami Awareness Day, calling on countries, international bodies and civil society to raise tsunami awareness and share innovative approaches to risk reduction.
According to the information on UN's website, World Tsunami Awareness Day was the brainchild of Japan, which due to its repeated, bitter experience has over the years built up major expertise in areas such as tsunami early warning, public action and building back better after a disaster to reduce future impacts.
UN Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) facilitates the observance of World Tsunami Awareness Day in collaboration with the rest of the United Nations system.
World Tsunami Awareness Day 2023: Theme
In 2023, the theme of World Tsunami Awareness Day (WTAD) will mirror the theme of the International Day of Disaster Reduction: fighting inequality for a resilient future.
Activities will explore the reciprocal relationship between tsunamis and inequality: how inequality makes tsunamis more dangerous for certain populations and how the aftermath of a tsunami can drive vulnerable people further into poverty and exacerbate inequality.
WTAD 2023 activities will focus on raising awareness about the underlying disaster risk drivers – poverty, inequality and vulnerability – that make tsunamis more deadly for those most at risk.
World Tsunami Awareness Day 2023: Significance
The main objective of this year's World Tsunami Awareness Day is to raise consciousness about reducing the risks created by these giant waves and improving community preparedness.
World Tsunami Awareness Day 2023: Tsunami Facts
In the last century, only 58 tsunamis have occurred, but they have claimed over 260,000 lives, according to the United Nations. On average, each disaster has caused the death of 4,600 people, more than any other natural hazard (United Nations, 2022).
The highest number of deaths in that period was in the Indian Ocean tsunami of December 2004. It caused an estimated 227,000 fatalities in 14 countries, with Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India and Thailand hardest hit.
Globally, over 700 million people in low-lying coastal areas and Small Island Developing States are exposed to extreme sea-level events, including tsunamis (World Health Organization, 2019).