World Tsunami Awareness Day 2023: Date, History, Theme And Significance

World Tsunami Awareness Day is observed every year on November 5. Tsunamis are giant waves caused by earthquakes or volcanic eruptions under the sea.

These walls of water can cause widespread destruction when they crash ashore. Tsunamis affect the lives of the population at large, economies, and infrastructural development.

It is, therefore, essential to trace the early warning signs and take necessary precautions for a reduced impact. The word "tsunami" comprises the Japanese words "tsu" (meaning harbour) and "nami" (meaning wave).

Here's all you need to know about World Tsunami Awareness Day 2023: