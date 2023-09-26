World Tourism Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance, How To Celebrate And More

World Tourism Day (WTD) is celebrated each year on 27 September. Its purpose is to foster awareness among the international community of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic value.

According to the United Nations, tourism is one of the world’s most important economic sectors. It employs one in every ten people on Earth and provides livelihoods to hundreds of millions more. For some countries, it can represent over 20% of their GDP.

Here's all you need to know about World Tourism Day 2023: