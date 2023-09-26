World Tourism Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance, How To Celebrate And More
Tourism employs one in every ten people on Earth and provides livelihoods to hundreds of millions more.
World Tourism Day (WTD) is celebrated each year on 27 September. Its purpose is to foster awareness among the international community of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic value.
According to the United Nations, tourism is one of the world’s most important economic sectors. It employs one in every ten people on Earth and provides livelihoods to hundreds of millions more. For some countries, it can represent over 20% of their GDP.
Here's all you need to know about World Tourism Day 2023:
World Tourism Day 2023: Theme
The theme for World Tourism Day 2023 is Tourism and Green Investments. For World Tourism Day 2023, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) highlights the need for more and better-targeted investments for people, for planet and for prosperity.
Now is the time for new and innovative solutions, not just traditional investments that promote and underpin economic growth and productivity, UNWTO says.
The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is the United Nations agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism.
World Tourism Day 2023: History
World Tourism Day has been held on 27 September each year since 1980. The date marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Statutes of the Organization in 1970, paving the way for the establishment of UNWTO five years later.
It was at its third session (Torremolinos, Spain, September 1979), that the UNWTO General Assembly decided to institute World Tourism Day, commencing in the year 1980.
This date was chosen to coincide with an important milestone in world tourism: the anniversary of the adoption of the UNWTO Statutes on 27 September 1970.
World Tourism Day 2023: Significance
World Tourism Day 2023 will be a call to action to the international community, governments, multilateral financial institutions, development partners and private sector investors to unite around a new tourism investment strategy.
World Tourism Day 2023: Celebrations
According to the information on UNWTO's website, this year's celebration is set to be the biggest celebration to date.
The official celebrations will be held on September 27, in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. UNWTO's Member States will mark the occasion in every region through a range of special events and programmes.
"Tourism has never been more important for our economies or for our societies. Its potential is enormous. And so on this World Tourism Day, we celebrate tourism's ability to drive growth while also highlighting the vital need for investments to ensure such growth is inclusive and sustainable," UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said.
"Tourism is a powerful force for progress and mutual understanding. But in order to deliver its full benefits, this force must be protected and nurtured," Secretary-General UN Antonio Guterres said.
World Tourism Day 2023: Quotes
"We need investments that can empower tourism to build a better and fairer future for all." - Zurab Pololikashvili, UNWTO Secretary-General
"Investing in sustainable tourism is investing in a better future for all" - Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary General
World Tourism Day 2023: Wishes
On this World Tourism Day, greetings to all those who love to travel and observe the serene beauty of nature.
On this World Tourism Day, let us take a moment and appreciate the beauty of the earth which has been the driving force for many families based in the business of tourism.
Tourists have a checklist of the places they have been and where they have not been but travelers have no idea where they are going….. Wishing you a Happy World Tourism Day 2023.
Happy World Tourism Day to those who have turned into great storytellers with innumerable unforgettable memories of travelling.
Travel, to explore, to know, to learn! Happy World Tourism Day!!