World Toilet Day: Date, Theme, History, Significance And All You Need To Know

The hummingbird is the symbol of World Toilet Day and World Water Day 2023. In the ancient story, a hummingbird does what she can to fight a great fire – carrying droplets of water in her beak. Her actions – even though small – are helping solve a big problem.

This year’s theme is ‘Accelerating Change’, using the hummingbird to inspire people to take personal action to help improve toilets and sanitation systems.

"Right now, we are seriously off track to meet Sustainable Development Goal 6: safe toilets and water for all by 2030. Governments and institutions must be accountable for delivering on their promises. And every one of us must do what we can to help speed up progress," the United Nations said.