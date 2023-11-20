World Television Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And How To Celebrate?
Television continues to be the single largest source of video consumption. Here's all you need to know about World TV Day.
World Television Day is observed annually on November 21 to acknowledge the role television plays in shaping world communication and to encourage global exchanges of television programs.
World Television Day 2023: History
World Television Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly through resolution 51/205 of December 17, 1996. This date commemorates the first World Television Forum held in 1996 on November 21 and 22.
The technology evolved rapidly, transitioning from black and white to colour and from bulky cathode-ray tube sets to sleek, high-definition flat screens.
The 20th century saw television become a dominant force in shaping public discourse, influencing politics and connecting people across borders.
Iconic moments such as the moon landing, royal weddings and global sporting events became shared experiences, uniting people from different walks of life.
World Television Day 2023: Significance
World Television Day is significant as it brings the world into our living rooms. It serves as a powerful tool for disseminating information, shaping public opinion, and influencing societal norms. Television plays a crucial role in entertainment also. From dramas, comedies, reality shows, television has the ability to hold the audiences and provide an escape from the challenges of everyday life.
The celebration of World Television Day is also an opportunity to acknowledge the writers, directors, producers, and countless others who work tirelessly to create content that captivates audiences worldwide.
World Television Day 2023: How To Celebrate
Here are some ways to celebrate World Television Day:
Revisit your favourite old shows or explore some timeless classics that you may have missed.
Make a list of all the old shows that you love and watch it again to evoke old memories.
Tune in to your local channels and see how they have evolved after years.
Give a shoutout on social media. Use the hashtag #WorldTelevisionDay and share your favourite television moments.