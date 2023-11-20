World Television Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And How To Celebrate?

World Television Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly through resolution 51/205 of December 17, 1996. This date commemorates the first World Television Forum held in 1996 on November 21 and 22.

The technology evolved rapidly, transitioning from black and white to colour and from bulky cathode-ray tube sets to sleek, high-definition flat screens.

The 20th century saw television become a dominant force in shaping public discourse, influencing politics and connecting people across borders.

Iconic moments such as the moon landing, royal weddings and global sporting events became shared experiences, uniting people from different walks of life.