World Teachers' Day 2023: Date, History, Theme, Significance And All You Need To Know

World Teachers’ Day is celebrated annually on October 5 to honour all teachers around the world.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) started World Teachers' Day or International Teachers' Day and it is co-convened in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO), UNICEF and Education International (EI).

Just ahead of World Teachers’ Day 2023, UNESCO has published new data showing that 44 million teachers are still needed to achieve the goal of providing primary and secondary education for all by 2030.

The problem is not only one of funding, but also the unattractiveness of the profession, the United Nations agency said.

UNESCO has made 7 recommendations to its Member States to improve the status of teachers. They are:

Invest in improving initial teacher education and in continuing professional development programmes.

Establish mentoring programmes that pair experienced teachers with newer ones and encourage peer collaboration.

Ensure that teachers receive competitive salaries and benefits, particularly in relation to other professions requiring similar levels of qualifications, as well as opportunities for advancement.

Streamline administrative tasks and paperwork to allow teachers to focus more on teaching and less on bureaucracy.

Promote a healthy work-life balance by setting reasonable expectations for working hours and reducing unnecessary workload.

Provide access to mental health and counselling services to help teachers cope with stress and emotional challenges.

Promote strong and supportive school leadership that values teachers' input, provides constructive feedback, and fosters a positive work environment.

