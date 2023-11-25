World Sustainable Transport Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And More
Here's all you need to know about the first ever World Sustainable Transport Day that will be celebrated on Sunday.
The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution earlier this year to designate November 26 as World Sustainable Transport Day.
World Sustainable Transport Day 2023: History
The General Assembly, through its resolution A/RES/77/286 dated May 2023 designated November 26 as World Sustainable Transport Day to recognise the crucial role of secure, cost-effective, accessible and environmentally sustainable transportation systems.
The resolution invites all UN member states, organizations of the UN system, international and regional organizations and civil society to mark World Sustainable Transport Day by means of education and the holding of events aimed at enhancing the knowledge of public on sustainable transport issues, in particular enhancing intermodal transport connectivity, promoting environmentally friendly transportation, developing socially inclusive transport infrastructure and other aspects of transport sustainability.
On 26 November, we will be celebrating #SustainableTransportDay!— UN DESA Sustainable Development (@SustDev) November 10, 2023
Sustainable transport is central to advancing the #SDGs. It contributes to:
â eradicating poverty
â reducing inequality
â empowering women
â combatting climate change. pic.twitter.com/rwAeuniKEu
World Sustainable Transport Day 2023: Significance
World Sustainable Transport Day is significant as it highlights the critical role of safe, affordable, accessible, and sustainable transport systems in various aspects of global development. The day emphasises the contribution of sustainable transport systems to fostering economic growth.
By promoting eco-friendly modes of transport and minimising the environmental footprint of transportation systems, it contributes to global efforts in combating climate change and preserving the environment. World Sustainable Transport Day serves as a platform to inform the public about the importance of sustainable transport practices.
ð² Bike— UN DESA Sustainable Development (@SustDev) November 21, 2023
ð Metro
ð Bus
ð Train
Ahead of Sundayâs #SustainableTransportDay, tell us what sustainable transport you are using in your daily life ð pic.twitter.com/PfDrZhBS8j
World Sustainable Transport Day 2023: Taking Action
Here's what you can do your bit for sustainable transport issues:
Opt for public transportation, cycling, walking, or carpooling instead of using individual vehicles.
Encourage your workplace to implement telecommuting or flexible work hours to reduce the need for daily commuting.
Collaborate with local environmental groups, transportation authorities, and community organisations to organise events or initiatives promoting sustainable transport.
Evaluate and reduce your personal carbon footprint by implementing energy-efficient practices and reducing unnecessary travel.
Choose sustainable transport options for daily commuting and travel.
Advocate for the adoption of green and innovative technologies in transportation, such as electric vehicles, renewable energy sources.
Did You Know?
Globally, the average annual carbon footprint per individual is 5.9 tons.
Living car-free can reduce your annual carbon footprint by up to 3.6 tons.
Switching from a regular vehicle to an electric vehicle (EV) can reduce your carbon footprint by an average of 2 tons per year.