World Sustainable Transport Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And More

The General Assembly, through its resolution A/RES/77/286 dated May 2023 designated November 26 as World Sustainable Transport Day to recognise the crucial role of secure, cost-effective, accessible and environmentally sustainable transportation systems.

The resolution invites all UN member states, organizations of the UN system, international and regional organizations and civil society to mark World Sustainable Transport Day by means of education and the holding of events aimed at enhancing the knowledge of public on sustainable transport issues, in particular enhancing intermodal transport connectivity, promoting environmentally friendly transportation, developing socially inclusive transport infrastructure and other aspects of transport sustainability.