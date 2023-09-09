World Suicide Prevention Day 2023: History, Theme, Significance And Other Details
According to WHO, almost 77% of all global suicides occur in low and middle-income countries (LMICs).
World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is observed annually on September 10.
Each year, the day aims to focus attention on the issue, reduces stigma and raise awareness among organizations, governments, and the public, giving a singular message that suicides are preventable.
WHO says that suicide is a major public health problem with far-reaching social, emotional and economic consequences. According to the global health body, it is estimated that there are currently more than 700 000 suicides per year worldwide.
This year, World Suicide Prevention Day 2023 will be observed on Sunday. Here's all you need to know about it.
World Suicide Prevention Day: History
World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) was established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO).
The first World Suicide Prevention Day was successfully launched in Stockholm, on 10 September 2003.
World Suicide Prevention Day 2023: Theme
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “Creating Hope Through Action” is the triennial theme for the World Suicide Prevention Day from 2021-2023.
This theme serves as a powerful call to action and reminder that there is an alternative to suicide and that through our actions we can encourage hope and strengthen prevention.
World Suicide Prevention Day 2023: Significance
"By creating hope through action, we can signal to people experiencing suicidal thoughts that there is hope and that we care and want to support them," WHO says.
It also suggests that our actions, no matter how big or small, may provide hope to those who are struggling.
Lastly, it serves as a reminder that suicide prevention is a public health priority and urgent action is required to make sure suicide mortality rates are reduced.
"WHO will continue to work with its partners to support countries to take concrete measures in this direction," the global health body said.
World Suicide Prevention Day Ribbon
In 2016, along with their partners, International Association for Suicide Prevention launched a universal suicide prevention awareness ribbon in the hope that the suicide prevention awareness ribbon would become globally recognisable much like other ribbons for other worthwhile causes are.
Following a review of ribbons and colours used to signify suicide prevention awareness around the world, yellow and orange were the two predominant colours that stood out and the ribbon was therefore put together using these colours.
The two toned ribbon is indicative of the light of a candle flame which ties in with the IASP “Light a Candle” campaign as well as the candlelit walks that many arranged around the globe for WSPD.
World Suicide Prevention Day Ribbon. Source: www.iasp.info