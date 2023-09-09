World Suicide Prevention Day 2023: History, Theme, Significance And Other Details

World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is observed annually on September 10.

Each year, the day aims to focus attention on the issue, reduces stigma and raise awareness among organizations, governments, and the public, giving a singular message that suicides are preventable.

WHO says that suicide is a major public health problem with far-reaching social, emotional and economic consequences. According to the global health body, it is estimated that there are currently more than 700 000 suicides per year worldwide.

Almost 77% of all global suicides occur in low and middle-income countries (LMICs).

This year, World Suicide Prevention Day 2023 will be observed on Sunday. Here's all you need to know about it.