World Smile Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance, Wishes And Quotes

World Smile Day is observed on the first Friday in October each year. This year, the day will be celebrated on October 6.

Harvey Ball, a commercial artist from Worcester, Massachusetts created the smiley face in 1963. That image went on to become the most recognizable symbol of good will and good cheer on the planet.

According to the information on World Smile Day's website, as the years passed, Harvey Ball became concerned about the over-commercialization of the smiley face symbol and how its original meaning and intent had become lost in the constant repetition of the marketplace.

Out of that concern came his idea for World Smile Day. Ball thought that people should devote one day each year to smiles and kind acts throughout the world.

"The smiley face knows no politics, no geography and no religion. Harvey’s idea was that for at least one day each year, neither should we," the website says.

Harvey Ball declared that the first Friday in October each year would henceforth be World Smile Day.

Ever since that first World Smile Day held in 1999, it has continued every year in Smiley's hometown of Worcester, MA and around the world.

After Harvey died in 2001, the Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation was created to honour his name and memory. The Foundation continues as the official sponsor of World Smile Day each year.