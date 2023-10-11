World Sight Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance And All You Need To Know
The leading causes of vision impairment and blindness at a global level are refractive errors and cataracts.
World Sight Day observed annually on the second Thursday of October, will be celebrated on October 12 this year. It is a global event meant to draw attention to blindness and vision impairment.
Globally, at least 2.2 billion people have a near or distance vision impairment, according to the World Health Organization. The global health body says that in at least 1 billion of these, vision impairment could have been prevented or is yet to be addressed.
WHO’s work is guided by the recommendations of the WHO World report on vision (2019) and the resolution on "integrated, people-centred eye care, including preventable blindness and vision impairment" adopted at the Seventy-third World Health Assembly in 2020.
The key proposal is to make integrated people-centred eye care (IPEC) the care model of choice and to ensure its widespread implementation. It is expected that by shaping the global agenda on vision and eye care, the report and resolution will assist Member States and their partners in their efforts to reduce the burden of eye conditions and vision.
Here's all you need to know about World Sight Day, which is also known as World Eye Day or World Vision Day.
World Sight Day 2023: Theme
'LOVE YOUR EYES AT WORK' is the theme of this year's World Sight Day.
"This World Sight Day, our focus is on helping people understand the importance of protecting their vision in the workplace and calling on business leaders to priorities the eye health of workers, everywhere," the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment said in a statement.
World Sight Day 2023: Significance
This year's World Sight Day campaign is aimed at encouraging employers to make eye health initiatives standard practice and promote eye health habits that will benefit the well-being, safety and productivity of millions of employees.
World Sight Day 2023: History
The Lions Club Foundation reported started the World Sight Day in October 1984. Then, it was integrated into VISION 2020 and is coordinated by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) in cooperation with the World Health Organization.
According to the information on its website, IAPB was founded in 1975 and is the premier eye health body which brings together a unique network of members and membership bodies from across the world.
"IAPB is recognised as a global leader in eye health advocacy, co-ordinating major campaigns such as World Sight Day (WSD) and leading initiatives like 2030 In Sight, the UN Friends of Vision group, VISION 2020 and Vision for the Commonwealth," the website says.
World Sight Day 2023 In India
The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India is the nodal department to look after all the development agenda of Persons with Disabilities of the country.
With the vision to create awareness about Visual impairment among the masses, the Department is observing World Sight Day on October 12, through the institutions associated with it by conducting various events across the country.
How To Celebrate World Sight Day
There are several ways to participate in World Sight Day:
Schedule an Eye Exam: If you haven't had an eye exam in the past year, consider making an appointment with an eye doctor.
Spread Awareness: Talk to your friends and family about the importance of eye health and encourage them to get regular eye exams.
Attend Local Events: Participate in community events focused on eye health and access to eye care services.
Basic Tips For Eye Protection
Maintaining good eye health is essential. Here are some simple tips:
Regular Eye Exams: Schedule routine eye check-ups to monitor your eye health.
Sunglasses: Protect your eyes from harmful UV rays by wearing sunglasses when outdoors.
Healthy Lifestyle: Maintain a balanced diet and engage in regular physical activity.
Quit Smoking: Smoking is harmful to your eyes; quitting can reduce the risk of eye-related diseases.
Digital Devices: Take breaks when using computers and other digital devices to reduce eye strain.
Adequate Rest: Ensure you get enough sleep to support overall eye health.