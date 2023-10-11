World Sight Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance And All You Need To Know

World Sight Day observed annually on the second Thursday of October, will be celebrated on October 12 this year. It is a global event meant to draw attention to blindness and vision impairment.

Globally, at least 2.2 billion people have a near or distance vision impairment, according to the World Health Organization. The global health body says that in at least 1 billion of these, vision impairment could have been prevented or is yet to be addressed.

The leading causes of vision impairment and blindness at a global level are refractive errors and cataracts.

WHO’s work is guided by the recommendations of the WHO World report on vision (2019) and the resolution on "integrated, people-centred eye care, including preventable blindness and vision impairment" adopted at the Seventy-third World Health Assembly in 2020.

The key proposal is to make integrated people-centred eye care (IPEC) the care model of choice and to ensure its widespread implementation. It is expected that by shaping the global agenda on vision and eye care, the report and resolution will assist Member States and their partners in their efforts to reduce the burden of eye conditions and vision.

Here's all you need to know about World Sight Day, which is also known as World Eye Day or World Vision Day.