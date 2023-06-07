World Food Safety Day 2023: Simple Tips To Prevent Foodborne Diseases

Preventing foodborne illnesses at home is crucial for maintaining the health and well-being of you and your family. Here are some simple tips to help you prevent foodborne illness:

Purchase food from known sources and ensure they are fresh and of good quality.

Be cautious with high-risk foods like raw or undercooked eggs, raw sprouts, unpasteurised dairy products, and deli meats, as they are more likely to harbor harmful bacteria

Do not eat food that has been left out at room temperature for more than two hours. If food is left out for longer than two hours, it should be discarded.

Thoroughly cook all meat, poultry, and seafood. Cook to an internal temperature of 73 degrees Celsius for meat and poultry, and 62 degrees Celsius for seafood.

Refrigerate food promptly. Keep perishable foods, such as meat, poultry, seafood, dairy products, and eggs, refrigerated at 4 degrees Celsius or below.