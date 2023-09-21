World Rose Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know
The day is reportedly celebrated in memory of Melinda Rose, a 12-year-old Canadian who passed away from the disease in 1996.
World Rose Day, also known as the Day for the Welfare of Cancer patients will be observed in many parts of the world on Friday, September 22.
The day which is marked every year dedicated to cancer patients. The day is reportedly celebrated in memory of Melinda Rose, a 12-year-old Canadian who passed away from the disease in 1996.
According to the World Health Organization, cancer is a large group of diseases that can start in almost any organ or tissue of the body when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably, go beyond their usual boundaries to invade adjoining parts of the body and/or spread to other organs.
The latter process is called metastasizing and is a major cause of death from cancer. A neoplasm and malignant tumour are other common names for cancer.
Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in six deaths.
Here's all you need to know about the World Rose Day 2023:
World Rose Day 2023: Significance
As per WHO, the cancer burden continues to grow globally, exerting tremendous physical, emotional and financial strain on individuals, families, communities and health systems.
On this day, people send texts, gifts, and flowers especially rose to cancer patients to show their support.
World Rose Day 2023: History
As per multiple media reports, a 12-year old Canadian girl, Melinda Rose was diagnosed with Askin's tumour which is a rare blood cancer. Doctors examined and informed that she would survive only a few weeks.
However, her undying hope and spirit encouraged her to live for six months. During this period, she used to cheer and spend time with other cancer patients. She shared letters, poems, emails, verses, and much more with these patients. Her hope and kindness during these challenging times was an inspiration for other patients.
World Rose Day is celebrated in her spirit and hope which inspires all patients to stay strong and fight their battles.
World Rose Day 2023: Quotes And Wishes
Difficult roads can lead to beautiful destinations.
Being positive is the best medicine you can take.
Don’t give up. Every day is worth it.
You are loved, cherished, and appreciated. We are all rooting for you.
Your courage and resilience are an inspiration to us all. Keep fighting!
The road to recovery may be long, but we're with you every step of the way.
You are a true warrior, and this battle will only make you stronger.
Sending you warm hugs, positive energy, and all the strength you need.
Remember that you are never alone. We're here to offer you love, support, and strength.