World Rose Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know

World Rose Day, also known as the Day for the Welfare of Cancer patients will be observed in many parts of the world on Friday, September 22.

The day which is marked every year dedicated to cancer patients. The day is reportedly celebrated in memory of Melinda Rose, a 12-year-old Canadian who passed away from the disease in 1996.

According to the World Health Organization, cancer is a large group of diseases that can start in almost any organ or tissue of the body when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably, go beyond their usual boundaries to invade adjoining parts of the body and/or spread to other organs.

The latter process is called metastasizing and is a major cause of death from cancer. A neoplasm and malignant tumour are other common names for cancer.

Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in six deaths.

