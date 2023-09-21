World Rhino Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Facts

Here are some facts about rhinos by WWF UK that you would like to read:

Five Species: There are five different species of rhinos - Black, White, Greater one-horned (or Indian), Javan, and Sumatran. Each has its unique characteristics and habitats, but all face threats of varying degrees.

Close to Extinction: The Javan and Sumatran rhinos are critically endangered, with only a handful of individuals left in the wild.

No Medicinal Value: Contrary to certain cultural beliefs, rhino horns have no proven medicinal properties. They are made of keratin, the same material as human fingernails and hair.

Names: The names of black and white rhinos are misleading – as both are actually grey.

Noises: Rhinos make an array of funny noises when they are communicating. Rhinos also communicate through their dung and urine

Love Mud: Rhinos can often be seen rolling around in mud, giving themselves a protective 'mud coat’ to keep them cool, stop insects biting and get rid of any parasites.

Gentle Giants: Though rhinos are known for their imposing size and strength, they are generally passive animals and quite shy.

Poor Eyesight but Great Hearing: Rhinos have weak eyesight, but they compensate for this with acute hearing and a keen sense of smell.