World Rhino Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Facts
Since World Rhino Day falls on September 22, we're sharing some interesting facts about rhinos to celebrate!
World Rhino Day is celebrated on September 22 every year. The day is dedicated to celebrating all five species of rhinoceros aka rhino and raising awareness about their conservation.
In the 1970s, rampant poaching brought rhino populations perilously close to extinction, as their numbers plummeted from 20,000 to less than 400 by 1987. #ZeroFaultAuditCampaignTransformingKenyasPublicService #worldrhinoday pic.twitter.com/rE3qWAV710— Kenya Wildlife Service (@KWSKenya) September 21, 2023
World Rhino Day 2023: History
World Rhino Day was first announced by WWF-South Africa in 2010. It was activist Lisa Jane Campbell from Zimbabwe and founder of Annamitici and Janice Brown who highlighted the plight of the rhino, which were in danger due to severe poaching at that time. There were only 30,000 rhinos alive at that time on the entire planet and hence WWF - South Africa announced World Rhino Day to create awareness about the crisis.
ð¦ #WorldRhinoDay2023— City'sð for Elephants & Rhinosð© (@CitysFElephants) September 21, 2023
ð¦ #WorldRhinoDay
is on September 22nd, 2023 pic.twitter.com/UNjNoJXgQw
World Rhino Day 2023: Significance
World Rhino Day is significant as it celebrate these creatures, highlights their dwindling numbers and the immediate threat of extinction they face, and to gather support from communities, governments, and individuals to ensure their survival.
Rhinos play a role in landscaping as they naturally manage the grasslands, ensuring that these ecosystems are well-balanced for other species to thrive. However, rhinos are in danger. The horn of the rhino is wrongly believed by some to have medicinal properties and this has led to rampant poaching. The illegal trade of rhino horns is pushing them to the brink of extinction. This day aims to correct these misconceptions and rally the world towards more sustainable conservation efforts.
For 20+ years, we've believed in a better future for black rhinos. ð¦ðWith your support, it's paid off! Our Black Rhino Range Expansion Project has raised many wins over two decades.ðð¦ Read more about them here: https://t.co/ENUojCiXMi #BelieveInBetter #ForNatureForYou pic.twitter.com/hULVkrs6iM— WWF South Africa (@WWFSouthAfrica) September 21, 2023
World Rhino Day 2023: Facts
Here are some facts about rhinos by WWF UK that you would like to read:
Five Species: There are five different species of rhinos - Black, White, Greater one-horned (or Indian), Javan, and Sumatran. Each has its unique characteristics and habitats, but all face threats of varying degrees.
Close to Extinction: The Javan and Sumatran rhinos are critically endangered, with only a handful of individuals left in the wild.
No Medicinal Value: Contrary to certain cultural beliefs, rhino horns have no proven medicinal properties. They are made of keratin, the same material as human fingernails and hair.
Names: The names of black and white rhinos are misleading – as both are actually grey.
Noises: Rhinos make an array of funny noises when they are communicating. Rhinos also communicate through their dung and urine
Love Mud: Rhinos can often be seen rolling around in mud, giving themselves a protective 'mud coat’ to keep them cool, stop insects biting and get rid of any parasites.
Gentle Giants: Though rhinos are known for their imposing size and strength, they are generally passive animals and quite shy.
Poor Eyesight but Great Hearing: Rhinos have weak eyesight, but they compensate for this with acute hearing and a keen sense of smell.