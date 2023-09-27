World Rabies Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance And More

Every year, September 28 is marked as the World Rabies Day. On Thursday, 17th World Rabies Day will be observed to raise awareness about rabies prevention and to highlight progress in defeating this horrifying disease.

According to the World Health Organization, rabies is a vaccine-preventable, zoonotic, viral disease affecting the central nervous system. Once clinical symptoms appear, rabies is virtually 100% fatal.

September 28 also marks the anniversary of Louis Pasteur's death, the French chemist and microbiologist, who developed the first rabies vaccine.

Here is all you need to know about World Rabies Day 2023: