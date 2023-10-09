World Post Office Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance
World Post Office Day is celebrated each year on October 9 to appreciate the importance of postal services.
World Post Day is celebrated each year on October 9 every year. The day is observed to introduce or promote new postal products and services and to appreciate the importance of postal services in our lives and the role they play in global communication.
World Post Office Day 2023: Theme
The theme for is World Post Office Day 2023 is "Together for trust: Collaborating for a safe and connected future." This year's theme urges governments and their postal services to support the development of a digital single postal territory that complements the extensive physical network developed over centuries.
It also asks everyone to collaborate with the Universal Postal Union (UPU) so that everyone can access local post office to find access to the digital economy.
UPU is launching its #WorldPostDay 2023 theme
On 9 October, we will celebrate the multiple ways the Post and its partners work #TogetherForTrust advancing a safe and connected future for all
Join usðhttps://t.co/a5GwZubU1f pic.twitter.com/3m73RBnmdf
World Post Office Day 2023: History
The date October 9 is the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union in 1874 in the Swiss Capital, Bern. World Post Day was declared by the Universal Postal Union (UPU) Congress held in Tokyo, Japan in 1969.
The UPU's main objectives were to allow for the free flow of mail around the world and to standardise international postal services and rates. Today, more than 150 countries celebrate World Post Day every year.
World Post Office Day 2023: Significance
World Post Day is significant as it brings awareness to the Post's role in the everyday lives of people and businesses, as well as its contribution to global social and economic development. The day serves as a reminder of the important role played by postal services in connecting people, businesses, and governments.
In an age dominated by instant messaging and electronic communication, World Post Office Day highlights the significance and resilience of postal services.
On #WorldPostDay, let's see how much do you know about India's postal department!
#AmritMahotsav #BujoTohJaane #Quiz #MainBharatHoon pic.twitter.com/2IKFJFn3Wq
World Post Office Day 2023: Celebrations
In some countries, exhibitions are organised, and new stamps and date cancellation marks are issued to mark World Post Day. Other activities include the display of World Post Day posters in post offices and other public places, open days at post offices, mail centers and postal museums.