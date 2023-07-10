World Population Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Theme & Key Details

July 11 is celebrated as World Population Day around the globe.

The day, which seeks to focus attention on the urgency and importance of population issues, was established by the then-Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme in 1989.

According to the United Nations, it took hundreds of thousands of years for the world population to grow to 1 billion – then in just another 200 years or so, it grew sevenfold.

In 2011, the global population reached the 7 billion mark, 8 billion in 2022 and it's expected to grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and 10.9 billion in 2100.