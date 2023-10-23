World Polio Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know
World Polio Day is observed every year on October 24 to highlight the global efforts to end poliomyelitis (polio) worldwide.
Poliomyelitis (polio) is a highly infectious viral disease that largely affects children under 5 years of age.
According to World Health Organization, the virus is transmitted by person-to-person spread mainly through the faecal-oral route or, less frequently, by a common vehicle (e.g. contaminated water or food) and multiplies in the intestine, from where it can invade the nervous system and cause paralysis.
In 1988, the World Health Assembly adopted a resolution for the worldwide eradication of polio, marking the launch of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, spearheaded by national governments, WHO, Rotary International, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), UNICEF, and later joined by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.
Wild poliovirus cases have decreased by over 99% since 1988, from an estimated 350,000 cases in more than 125 endemic countries to 6 reported cases in 2021.
Of the 3 strains of wild poliovirus (type 1, type 2 and type 3), wild poliovirus type 2 was eradicated in 1999 and wild poliovirus type 3 was eradicated in 2020. As at 2022, endemic wild poliovirus type 1 remains in two countries: Pakistan and Afghanistan, according to the global health body.
Eradicating polio isnât easy. Making history never is.— UNICEF USA (@UNICEFUSA) October 22, 2023
As #WorldPolioDay approaches, letâs remember the progress weâve made in the fight against polio. Together, we can #EndPolioNow â for good: https://t.co/J3TYU1Fj5o
World Polio Day: Significance
The World Polio Day is observed to raise awareness of the importance of polio vaccination to protect every child from this devastating disease, and to celebrate the many parents, professionals and volunteers whose contributions make polio eradication achievable.
World Polio Day: History
As per multiple media reports, World Polio Day was created by Rotary International to commemorate the birthday of Jonas Salk, the medical researcher who led the first team to develop a polio vaccine. In 1955, he created the Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine. In 1962, Albert Sabin created the Oral Polio Vaccine.
Facts About Polio
One in 200 infections leads to irreversible paralysis. Among those paralysed, 5–10% die when their breathing muscles become immobilized.
According to WHO, as long as a single child remains infected, children in all countries are at risk of contracting polio. Failure to eradicate polio from these last remaining strongholds could result in a global resurgence of the disease.
There is no cure for polio, it can only be prevented. Polio vaccine, given multiple times, can protect a child for life. There are two vaccines available: oral polio vaccine and inactivated polio vaccine.