World Pneumonia Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And All You Need to Know About Pneumonia

World Pneumonia Day is observed every year on November 12. Pneumonia is the single largest infectious cause of death in children worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization, pneumonia killed 740,180 children under the age of five in 2019, accounting for 14% of all deaths of children under 5 years old but 22% of all deaths in children aged 1 to 5 years.

Pneumonia affects children and families everywhere, but deaths are highest in southern Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. Children can be protected from pneumonia, it can be prevented with simple interventions, and it can be treated with low-cost, low-tech medication and care.