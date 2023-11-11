World Pneumonia Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And All You Need to Know About Pneumonia
Pneumonia affects children and families everywhere, but deaths are highest in southern Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.
World Pneumonia Day is observed every year on November 12. Pneumonia is the single largest infectious cause of death in children worldwide.
According to the World Health Organization, pneumonia killed 740,180 children under the age of five in 2019, accounting for 14% of all deaths of children under 5 years old but 22% of all deaths in children aged 1 to 5 years.
Pneumonia affects children and families everywhere, but deaths are highest in southern Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. Children can be protected from pneumonia, it can be prevented with simple interventions, and it can be treated with low-cost, low-tech medication and care.
World Pneumonia Day: History
World Pneumonia Day, marked every year on 12 November, was established by the Stop Pneumonia Initiative in 2009 to raise awareness about the toll of pneumonia – a leading killer of children around the world – and to advocate for global action to protect against, help prevent and effectively treat this deadly illness.
World Pneumonia Day: Significance
World Pneumonia Day serves as a call to action, emphasizing the critical role of healthcare professionals in managing and eventually eradicating this illness.
All You Need To Know About Pneumonia
Pneumonia is caused by several infectious agents, including viruses, bacteria and fungi. The infection can be spread in several ways.
According to WHO, the viruses and bacteria that are commonly found in a child's nose or throat can infect the lungs if they are inhaled. They may also spread via air-borne droplets from a cough or sneeze.
In addition, pneumonia may spread through blood, especially during and shortly after birth. More research needs to be done on the different pathogens causing pneumonia and the ways they are transmitted as this is of critical importance for treatment and prevention.
Pneumonia is usually treated with antibiotics. Meanwhile, preventing pneumonia in children is an essential component of a strategy to reduce child mortality. Immunization against Hib, pneumococcus, measles and whooping cough (pertussis) is the most effective way to prevent pneumonia.
How To Celebrate World Pneumonia Day?
Donate to a charity: Contribute funds or supplies to organisations working towards lessening the impact of pneumonia globally.
Raise awareness: Utilise social media to spread information about World Pneumonia Day. Engage family, friends and colleagues in raising awareness.
Volunteer at a clinic: Offer assistance to hospitals or clinics treating pneumonia. Support patient care, educate about the illness or handle administrative tasks.