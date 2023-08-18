World Photography Day: Date, Theme, History, Significance, How To Celebrate
World Photography Day is celebrated annually on August 19. It is a worldwide celebration of the art, craft, science and history of photography.
World Photography Day 2023: Theme
The theme of World Photography Day 2023 Landscapes. Enthusiasts can share the best photos landscapes and use the hashtag #WorldPhotographyDay and #WorldPhotographyDay2023 on the social media platform of their choice.
Tomorrow marks World #Photography Day (19 Aug 2023) and we're thrilled to share a glimpse of our region through #pictures. If you're an event organiser, you can access our content hub for an array of images made to enhance your promotion of your event - https://t.co/OHNFj9wawv pic.twitter.com/9VZm1I2T4t— Aberdeen Convention Bureau (@meetaberdeen) August 18, 2023
World Photography Day: History
World Photography Day recognises the invention of the Daguerreotype, a photographic process developed by Frenchmen Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicéphore Niépce in 1837. The French Academy of Sciences announced the invention to the public on January 9, 1839. The French government then proclaimed the invention as a gift "free to the world" on August 19 of the same year, hence the choice of this date to celebrate World Photography Day.
The oldest generation of humans ever photographed, between 1840 and 1850, is seen in these daguerreotype portraits. Some of these individuals even lived through the American Revolutionary War; many of them were born in the 1700s. pic.twitter.com/9qfrUJPuaw— Stephen Barker (@dStephenB) August 18, 2023
World Photography Day 2023: Significance
World Photography Day is significant because it is a day to celebrate the creativity and innovation of photographers, and to reflect on the power of photography to capture and share moments in time. Photography is a powerful tool that can be used to express oneself, communicate with others, and make the world a better place. World Photography Day is a time to celebrate this art form and its many benefits.
World Photography Day 2023: How To Celebrate
Here are some ways to celebrate World Photography Day:
Take photos. Go out and take some photos of the things you love, whether it's your family, friends, pets, hobbies, or the natural world.
Everyone loves to share photos and this day is a legit day to share. Use the hashtag #WorldPhotographyDay on social media.
You can also enter them in photography competitions like .worldphotographyday.com or print them out and display them in your home or office.
If you are not already a photographer, take some time to learn about the art and science of photography. Read books, watch tutorials, or take a photography class.
Visit a photography exhibit. Check out your local museum or gallery to see if there's an exhibit happening near you.
Support local photographers. Buy prints from your favourite local photographers or commission them to take a photo for you.