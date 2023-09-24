World Pharmacists Day 2023: History, Theme, Significance And All You Need To Know
World Pharmacists Day is observed every year on September 25. Pharmacists are among the largest healthcare professional groups in the world and they work in various positions, applying their unique knowledge and skills, contributing to the health of the society.
World Pharmacists Day was introduced by International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) in the year 2009. FIP is a non-governmental organisation that has been in official relations with the World Health Organization since 1948.
Here's all you need to know about World Pharmacists Day 2023:
World Pharmacists Day 2023: History
According to the information of FIP's website, World Pharmacists Day marks the anniversary of the International Pharmaceutical Federation in 1912.
The World Pharmacists Day campaign is led by FIP every year, with the theme chosen by the FIP Bureau. In 2020, FIP also created World Pharmacy Week, extending the celebrations of the entire profession and overtly encompassing all sectors of the pharmacy profession.
World Pharmacists Day 2023: Theme
'Pharmacy strengthening health systems' is the theme of World Pharmacists Day on Monday.
At a time when health systems around the world are recovering from the COVID-19 crisis and the general consensus is that urgent action is needed for health services to meet future needs, the FIP said, adding this year’s World Pharmacists Day campaign presents opportunities to increase awareness of pharmacists as an intelligent solution.
Image Source: fip.org
World Pharmacists Day: Significance
The World Pharmacists Day campaign is an opportunity for pharmacy to celebrate its achievements in supporting societies, but also to make its value and further potential in improving health known.
International Pharmaceutical Federation's head office in the Netherlands. Through 152 national organisations, academic institutional members and individual members, the body represent over four million pharmacists, pharmaceutical scientists and pharmaceutical educators around the world.