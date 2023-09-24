World Pharmacists Day 2023: History, Theme, Significance And All You Need To Know

World Pharmacists Day is observed every year on September 25. Pharmacists are among the largest healthcare professional groups in the world and they work in various positions, applying their unique knowledge and skills, contributing to the health of the society.

World Pharmacists Day was introduced by International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) in the year 2009. FIP is a non-governmental organisation that has been in official relations with the World Health Organization since 1948.

Here's all you need to know about World Pharmacists Day 2023: