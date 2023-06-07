World Oceans Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, How To Celebrate
World Oceans Day is an annual observance to celebrate the ocean and raise awareness about the importance of ocean conservation.
World Oceans Day is an annual observance that is celebrated on June 8 by the United Nations and other international organisations. It is a day to celebrate the ocean and raise awareness about the importance of ocean conservation.
World Oceans Day 2023: Theme
The theme for World Oceans Day 2023 is "Planet Ocean: Tides are Changing". This theme aims to raise awareness of the importance of the ocean and the need to protect it. The 2023 theme is a call to action for everyone to make a difference by reducing our consumption of single-use plastics, supporting sustainable seafood, and advocating for policies that protect the ocean.
World Oceans Day 2023: History
Canada's International Centre for Ocean Development (ICOD) and the Ocean Institute of Canada (OIC) first proposed World Oceans Day in 1992 at the Earth Summit – UN Conference on Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The resolution 63/111 was passed on the December 5, 2008, at the UN General Assembly and World Oceans Day was declared as an observance on June 8.
The World Oceans Day activities are coordinated by the UN Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea and the UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) sponsors the World Ocean Network.
World Oceans Day 2023: Significance
World Oceans Day is significant because it provides an opportunity to learn more about the ocean, its importance and the threats it faces. The ocean covers over 70% of the Earth's surface and is home to a vast array of marine life. It is also a major source of food, energy, and recreation. However, the ocean is under threat from a number of human activities, including pollution, overfishing, and climate change and hence it is important to take action to protect the ocean so that it is healthy and vibrant for future generations.
World Oceans Day 2023: How To Celebrate
Here are some ways you can celebrate World Oceans Day and help protect the ocean:
Learn more about the ocean: The United Nations has a dedicated website dedicated to World Oceans Day.
Reduce your consumption of single-use plastics: Reduce your consumption of single-use plastics by bringing your own reusable bags, water bottles, utensils, and straws.
Support sustainable seafood: Overfishing is a major threat to the ocean. You can help protect the ocean by supporting sustainable seafood.
Attend a World Oceans Day event: There are many virtual and in-person events to learn about the ocean and the event. You can try and attend one of these.
Volunteer: There are many NGOs that need volunteers to help in beach cleanups, educating the public, etc. You can volunteer for one of such organisation.
Recycle: Recycling helps to reduce the amount of waste that goes into landfills, which can help to protect the ocean from pollution.
Social Media: Give a shoutout on social media to raise awareness about the significance of the day.
On June 8th, we will celebrate World Oceans Day 2023 with a Live Lesson dedicated to whales!— The Convex Seascape Survey (@ConvexSeascape) June 5, 2023
Find out more and reserve your spot here below:https://t.co/NCi6kV7ifW@ConvexIn @ExeterMarine @Bluemarinef pic.twitter.com/FQfMzaVICp