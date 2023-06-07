World Oceans Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, How To Celebrate

Here are some ways you can celebrate World Oceans Day and help protect the ocean:

Learn more about the ocean: The United Nations has a dedicated website dedicated to World Oceans Day.

Reduce your consumption of single-use plastics: Reduce your consumption of single-use plastics by bringing your own reusable bags, water bottles, utensils, and straws.

Support sustainable seafood: Overfishing is a major threat to the ocean. You can help protect the ocean by supporting sustainable seafood.

Attend a World Oceans Day event: There are many virtual and in-person events to learn about the ocean and the event. You can try and attend one of these.

Volunteer: There are many NGOs that need volunteers to help in beach cleanups, educating the public, etc. You can volunteer for one of such organisation.

Recycle: Recycling helps to reduce the amount of waste that goes into landfills, which can help to protect the ocean from pollution.

Social Media: Give a shoutout on social media to raise awareness about the significance of the day.