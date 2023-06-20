World Music Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, How To Celebrate

Here are some of the ways you can celebrate World Music Day:

Have a jam session with friends: If you have some musical instruments, invite some friends over and have a jam session. You can play your favorite songs or try to learn some new ones.

Just listen to music: If you don't feel like playing music, just sit back and listen to some of your favorite tunes. There is no wrong way to celebrate World Music Day.

Learn to play an instrument: If you've always wanted to learn to play an instrument, World Music Day is a great day to start. There are many online resources and tutorials that can teach you the basics.

Volunteer at a music organisation: You could volunteer to teach music lessons, help with fundraising, or even just clean up after a concert.

Start a music blog or podcast: If you're passionate about music, start a blog or podcast to share your thoughts and discoveries.

Host a listening party: Invite some friends over and have a listening party to celebrate your favorite music. You could theme the party around a particular genre, decade, or artist.

Create a music video: If you're feeling creative, make a music video for your favorite song.