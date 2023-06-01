World Milk Day 2023: Where Does India Rank in List Of Largest Dairy Companies In The World?

Here are the largest Dairy Companies in the World according to Rabobank’s annual Global Dairy Top 20 in 2022.

Lactalis (France)

Nestlé (Switzerland)

Danone (France)

Dairy Farmers of America (United States of America)

Yili Group (China)

Fonterra (New Zealand)

Mengniu Dairy (China)

FrieslandCampina (Netherlands)

Arla Foods (Denmark)

Saputo (Canada)

Unilever (Netherlands/UK)

Savencia (France)

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (India)

Sodiaal (France)

Meiji (Japan)

Agropur (Canada)

Müller (Germany)

DMK Group (Germany)

Schreiber Foods (US)

Froneri (UK)

In 2020, India's Amul, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), became the first Indian dairy firm to make a place in the global top 20 list released by Rabobank. Rabobank is a Dutch multinational banking and financial services company. In 2021, Amul was ranked at 18 and climbed the ladder to number 13 in 2022.