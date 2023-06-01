World Milk Day 2023: Where Does India Rank in List Of Largest Dairy Companies In The World?
Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (Amul) ranks 13th in the list of top 20 global dairy brands.
World Milk Day, established by Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations is an international day celebrated on June 1 each year to recognise the importance of milk as a global food.
On the occasion of World Milk Day, here's a list of Top 20 dairy companies in the World.
Top 20 Largest Dairy Companies In The World
Here are the largest Dairy Companies in the World according to Rabobank’s annual Global Dairy Top 20 in 2022.
Lactalis (France)
Nestlé (Switzerland)
Danone (France)
Dairy Farmers of America (United States of America)
Yili Group (China)
Fonterra (New Zealand)
Mengniu Dairy (China)
FrieslandCampina (Netherlands)
Arla Foods (Denmark)
Saputo (Canada)
Unilever (Netherlands/UK)
Savencia (France)
Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (India)
Sodiaal (France)
Meiji (Japan)
Agropur (Canada)
Müller (Germany)
DMK Group (Germany)
Schreiber Foods (US)
Froneri (UK)
In 2020, India's Amul, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), became the first Indian dairy firm to make a place in the global top 20 list released by Rabobank. Rabobank is a Dutch multinational banking and financial services company. In 2021, Amul was ranked at 18 and climbed the ladder to number 13 in 2022.
Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd aka Amul
Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF), popularly known as Amul, is an Indian cooperative society, headquartered in Anand, Gujarat. GCMMF procures almost 26.3 million litres milk from 3.64 million milk producer members from 18,600 village milk cooperative societies. It coveres 18 member unions and 33 districts. It markets its products under the Amul brand, which is one of the most trusted brands in India.
Amul was founded on December 19, 1946 by Tribhuvandas Patel and Verghese Kurien. The cooperative was formed to help milk producers get a fair price for their milk. In 1970, the cooperative spearheaded the 'White Revolution' of India and the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd was set up in 1973. Tiday, GCMMF has been instrumental in the development of the dairy industry in India. It has helped to increase milk production, improve the quality of milk, and make milk more affordable for consumers.
In the 1970s, the @WorldBank supported home-grown #AMUL milk cooperatives. The momentous #WhiteRevolution transformed #India - a milk-deficient nation into one of the world's largest producers of milk & milk products.— World Bank India (@WorldBankIndia) June 1, 2023
ð https://t.co/XdXpVBywIA
ð¦ #IndiaAt75 #WorldMilkDayð¥ pic.twitter.com/cLeXCcD246
If you want to check out more details about this research then tap on the text to know more: Rabobank's Global Dairy Top 20 research