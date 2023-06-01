World Milk Day 2023: Date, History, Theme, Significance, How To Celebrate

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations established World Milk Day in 2001 as a means to acknowledge the significance of milk as a worldwide food source and to honour the dairy sector. World Milk Day was chosen as June 1 as the date was influenced by the existence of national milk days celebrated by several countries around this time. Initially, late May was considered as a potential date, but certain countries, such as China, expressed concerns about having multiple celebrations within that month. Consequently, June 1 became the preferred choice for most nations to observe World Milk Day, although some opt to hold their festivities a week or so earlier or later than this specific date.