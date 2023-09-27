World Maritime Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance And More

World Maritime Day is reportedly observed on the last Thursday of September every year. This year, it will be celebrated on September 28.

This year's World Maritime theme is "MARPOL at 50 – Our commitment goes on".

The theme reflects the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) long history of protecting the environment from the impact of shipping via a robust regulatory framework and emphasizes its ongoing commitment to this important work.

IMO – the International Maritime Organization – is the United Nations specialized agency with responsibility for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships. IMO's work supports the UN SDGs.​

The theme spotlights the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL), which covers prevention of pollution of the marine environment by ships from operational or accidental causes.

"In addition, the theme aims to promote further dialogue on the next phase of IMO's work to further enhance the sustainable use and protection of our planet and oceans in line with the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," the United Nations said.

According to the UN, international shipping transports more than 80% of global trade to peoples and communities all over the world. Shipping is the most efficient and cost-effective method of international transportation for most goods; it provides a dependable, low-cost means of transporting goods globally, facilitating commerce and helping to create prosperity among nations and peoples.

The world relies on a safe, secure and efficient international shipping industry – and this is provided by the regulatory framework developed and maintained by IMO.

IMO's mission statement: