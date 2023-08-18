World Humanitarian Day: Date, Theme, History, Significance
World Humanitarian Day, celebrated every year on August 19 to show solidarity with people affected by crises globally
World Humanitarian Day, celebrated every year on August 19 to show solidarity with people affected by crises globally. The day also honours the aid workers who risk their lives in humanitarian service. The United Nations come together to honour humanitarians around the world who strive to meet ever-growing global needs.
World Humanitarian Day 2023: Theme
Each year, World Humanitarian Day focuses on a theme, bringing together partners from across the humanitarian system to advocate for the survival, well-being, and dignity of people affected by crises, and for the safety and security of aid workers. This year, the theme is #NoMatterWhat
Humanitarian work is difficult and dangerous, but the volunteers don't give up on their commitment to overcome the challenges and deliver life-saving assistance to people in need, #NoMatterWhat.
Around the world, humanitarians work tirelessly to save lives and bring hope to people in need.— UN Humanitarian (@UNOCHA) August 18, 2023
No matter who
No matter where#NoMatterWhat#WorldHumanitarianDay pic.twitter.com/Yz2eG7fDsT
World Humanitarian Day: History
The origins of World Humanitarian Day can be traced back to the tragic bombing of the United Nations headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq, in 2003. On that day, 22 aid workers, including the UN's Chief Humanitarian in Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello, lost their lives. To commemorate their sacrifice and draw attention to the hardships faced by humanitarian workers globally, the United Nations General Assembly established World Humanitarian Day in December 2008.
20 years ago on 19 Aug, we lost 22 colleagues in a devastating suicide bomb attack at the UN compound in Baghdad, Iraq.— UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) August 18, 2023
On #WorldHumanitarianDay we deeply honour the memory of those fallen in service. Our heart goes out to their loved ones. #NoMatterWhat pic.twitter.com/OtjVtBAao7
World Humanitarian Day: Significance
World Humanitarian Day is significant because it remembers those who died in service to humanitarian causes and celebrates the spirit of global unity that drives humanitarians to help those in need.
The day is dedicated to celebrating Humanitarian Workers, raising awareness about issues like displaced populations, food insecurity, and health crises and mobislising global support for the same. World Humanitarian Day offers a moment of unity, a collective acknowledgment of our shared humanity, and a commitment to helping those in dire need.
Women's health, rights and safety are under threat from crises in over 60 countries around the world.— Dr. Natalia Kanem /she/her/ella/ (@Atayeshe) August 17, 2023
This #WorldHumanitarianDay, join @âUNFPA in honouring the humanitarian workers who deliver life-saving services #NoMatterWhat: https://t.co/H4yA6WZLSs pic.twitter.com/CpVlJ3Oylw