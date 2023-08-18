World Humanitarian Day: Date, Theme, History, Significance

Each year, World Humanitarian Day focuses on a theme, bringing together partners from across the humanitarian system to advocate for the survival, well-being, and dignity of people affected by crises, and for the safety and security of aid workers. This year, the theme is #NoMatterWhat

Humanitarian work is difficult and dangerous, but the volunteers don't give up on their commitment to overcome the challenges and deliver life-saving assistance to people in need, #NoMatterWhat.