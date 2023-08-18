World Humanitarian Day: Date, Theme, History, Significance

BQPrimeTrendingWorld Humanitarian Day: Date, Theme, History, Significance
World Humanitarian Day, celebrated every year on August 19 to show solidarity with people affected by crises globally

18 Aug 2023, 9:02 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Picture used for representational purpose only. Pic/Freepix</p></div>
Picture used for representational purpose only. Pic/Freepix

World Humanitarian Day, celebrated every year on August 19 to show solidarity with people affected by crises globally. The day also honours the aid workers who risk their lives in humanitarian service. The United Nations come together to honour humanitarians around the world who strive to meet ever-growing global needs.

World Humanitarian Day 2023: Theme

Each year, World Humanitarian Day focuses on a theme, bringing together partners from across the humanitarian system to advocate for the survival, well-being, and dignity of people affected by crises, and for the safety and security of aid workers. This year, the theme is #NoMatterWhat

Humanitarian work is difficult and dangerous, but the volunteers don't give up on their commitment to overcome the challenges and deliver life-saving assistance to people in need, #NoMatterWhat.

World Humanitarian Day: History

The origins of World Humanitarian Day can be traced back to the tragic bombing of the United Nations headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq, in 2003. On that day, 22 aid workers, including the UN's Chief Humanitarian in Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello, lost their lives. To commemorate their sacrifice and draw attention to the hardships faced by humanitarian workers globally, the United Nations General Assembly established World Humanitarian Day in December 2008.

World Humanitarian Day: Significance

World Humanitarian Day is significant because it remembers those who died in service to humanitarian causes and celebrates the spirit of global unity that drives humanitarians to help those in need.

The day is dedicated to celebrating Humanitarian Workers, raising awareness about issues like displaced populations, food insecurity, and health crises and mobislising global support for the same. World Humanitarian Day offers a moment of unity, a collective acknowledgment of our shared humanity, and a commitment to helping those in dire need.

