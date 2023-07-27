World Hepatitis Day 2023: History, Theme, Significance And Other Details
The date of 28 July was chosen because it is the birthday of Nobel-prize-winning scientist Dr Baruch Blumberg.
World Hepatitis Day is observed on July 28 every year to raise awareness about viral hepatitis and to influence real change.
World Health Organization describes World Hepatitis Day an opportunity to step up national and international efforts on hepatitis, encourage actions and engagement by individuals, partners and the public and highlight the need for a greater global response as outlined in the WHO's Global hepatitis report of 2017.
World Hepatitis Day: Theme
This year, the theme for World Hepatitis Day is 'One Life, One Liver'
"We’ve only got one life, and we’ve only got one liver. Hepatitis can devastate both," a release by WHO said.
According to WHO, under the theme, “One Life, One Liver,” this year’s World Hepatitis Day will highlight the importance of the liver for a healthy life, and the need to scale up viral hepatitis prevention, testing and treatment to optimize liver health, prevent liver disease and achieve the 2030 hepatitis elimination goals.
World Hepatitis Day: History
The date of 28 July was chosen because it is the birthday of Nobel-prize winning scientist Dr Baruch Blumberg, who discovered hepatitis B virus (HBV) and developed a diagnostic test and vaccine for the virus.
Four Things To Know About Hepatitis
Timely testing and treatment of hepatitis B and C can save lives.
Left untreated, hepatitis B and can lead to liver cancer.
Contaminated needles can transmit hepatitis B and C.
Eating contaminated food and water can cause hepatitis A and C.
According to WHO, your liver silently performs over 500 vital functions every single day to keep you alive.
"But viral hepatitis infection is also silent, with symptoms only appearing once the disease is advanced," as per the global health body.
Although there are many different types of hepatitis viruses (A to E), hepatitis B and C are the most concerning and cause nearly 8000 new infections every day, which are mostly going undetected.
Over one million hepatitis-related deaths every single year – and one new chronic infection every ten seconds are reported, WHO said.
Many hepatitis deaths could be prevented because there are vaccines and effective treatments for hepatitis B and even a cure for hepatitis C.