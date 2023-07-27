World Hepatitis Day 2023: History, Theme, Significance And Other Details

This year, the theme for World Hepatitis Day is 'One Life, One Liver'

"We’ve only got one life, and we’ve only got one liver. Hepatitis can devastate both," a release by WHO said.

According to WHO, under the theme, “One Life, One Liver,” this year’s World Hepatitis Day will highlight the importance of the liver for a healthy life, and the need to scale up viral hepatitis prevention, testing and treatment to optimize liver health, prevent liver disease and achieve the 2030 hepatitis elimination goals.