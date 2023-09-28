World Heart Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance And Other Details

World Heart Day is an annual event observed every year on September 29. The day is a reminder to everyone around the world to take care of their hearts.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the world’s number one killer, according to World Heart Federation (WHF).

Combined, conditions affecting the heart or blood vessels – such as heart attack, stroke and heart failure – kill more than 20.5 million every year. The majority of these deaths happen in low- and middle-income countries.

Spanning six continents, hundreds of World Heart Federation (WHF) member organizations, the countless schools, universities, sports clubs and the vibrant cardiology community make World Heart Day (WHD) a truly global celebration.

Here's all you need to know about World Heart Day 2023: